Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.50. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.17 million.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

