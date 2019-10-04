George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $$85.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. George Weston has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

