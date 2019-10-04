Geraint Jones Sells 27,600 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 27,600 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,093 ($27.35), for a total value of £577,668 ($754,825.56).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.59) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,123.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

