Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,946.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Giant has a total market cap of $88,946.00 and $1,775.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.83, $20.33, $24.71 and $50.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00640306 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028640 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004146 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,088,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,378 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $24.71, $33.89, $50.68, $11.91, $5.63, $31.10, $70.83, $10.42, $13.92, $20.33 and $18.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.