Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 275 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.06 ($3.83).

GLEN traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.55 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 13,863,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

