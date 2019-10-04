Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $15.11 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

