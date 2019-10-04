GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,280.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $398,181.00 and $2,280.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,220.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02171273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.02735785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00698631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00703425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00458258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,455,851 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

