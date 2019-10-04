Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 135000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

