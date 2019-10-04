GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Cap of $48,929.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $48,929.00 and $542.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001030 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,945,091 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

