GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective raised by Zacks Investment Research to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 10,063,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,346. The company has a market capitalization of $813.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 224.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 70.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 116.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

