Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Cap of $647,641.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market capitalization of $647,641.00 and $32,413.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00682705 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002474 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

