Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFTU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group to an add rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 875.83 ($11.44).

Shares of LON GFTU traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 108,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 726.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 808.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

