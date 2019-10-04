Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.33 ($106.20).

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ traded up €1.45 ($1.69) on Wednesday, hitting €79.95 ($92.97). 115,188 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77. Grenke has a 12 month low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 12 month high of €104.60 ($121.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.