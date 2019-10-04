GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

GRFS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 586,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,562,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,078,000 after purchasing an additional 654,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 887,474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 453,032 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 721,604 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

