Grin Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00016705 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, Bisq and LBank. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $29.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000497 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 22,567,140 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bisq, KuCoin, Coinall, LBank and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

