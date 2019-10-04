Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 2,149,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,425. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

