GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

