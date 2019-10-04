GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 7.1%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.08, 725,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,083,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,395,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.