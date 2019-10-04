GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.33 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and $5.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, QBTC, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,889,974 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, QBTC, Gate.io, Binance and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

