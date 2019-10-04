H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.03.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.