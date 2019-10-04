H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) has been given a SEK 190 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HM-B. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 169.29.

HM-B stock opened at SEK 189.62 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is SEK 184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 165.37.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

