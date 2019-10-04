H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.21. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

HEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price target on H2O Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.83 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

