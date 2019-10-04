Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,295 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1,687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1,178.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Avnet by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,790. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

