Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,313 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 268,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,011. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.