Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,570 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,805 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 704,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.18.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.65. 113,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,603. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $360.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

