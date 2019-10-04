Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 677 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 869,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

