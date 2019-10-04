Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 953 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,295,831,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

