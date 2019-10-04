Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,008 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

EAT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,767. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.