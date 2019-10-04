Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.42

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.42 and traded as high as $42.00. Hansard Global shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 55,698 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

