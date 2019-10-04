Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,871.25 ($24.45).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,816.50 ($23.74). The company had a trading volume of 887,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,959.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,036.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.