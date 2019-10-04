HashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $475.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038613 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.05428374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001078 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

