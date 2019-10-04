Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Stock Price Down 4%

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV)’s stock price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 129,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

