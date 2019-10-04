Head to Head Review: EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (OTCMKTS:FCX)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.68 $533.58 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.69 $2.60 billion $1.52 5.84

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 9 5 0 2.36

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $13.68, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 4.11% 4.08% 1.69%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

