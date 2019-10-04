HeartBout Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market cap of $175,050.00 and approximately $7,036.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01014820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

