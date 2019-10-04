Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.18% of Heartland Express worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. 9,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

