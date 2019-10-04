Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HLTOY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 3,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.