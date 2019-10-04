HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get HENDERSON LD DE/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HENDERSON LD DE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENDERSON LD DE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.