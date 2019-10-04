HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.70. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

