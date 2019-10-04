Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will report sales of $196.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.80 million. Hess Midstream Partners reported sales of $169.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $754.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $765.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.40 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess Midstream Partners.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HESM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,865. The company has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,268,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,311,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2,582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.