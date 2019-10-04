Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 303,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 3,037,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,067. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.