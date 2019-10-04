HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.83. HEXO shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 4,963,447 shares trading hands.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HEXO by 39.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 61,220 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

