HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 2,395,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,505,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

