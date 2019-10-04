HiCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $901.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Universe (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.