HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

HPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.55 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 3.20. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

