Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

HIMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

HIMX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 558,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.16. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

