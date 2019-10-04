HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $18,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 116.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 161,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 206.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,720. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

