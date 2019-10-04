HM Payson & Co. Invests $41,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

