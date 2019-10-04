HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after buying an additional 1,299,372 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 962,587 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

