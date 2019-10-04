Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 101,000 Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXAS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXAS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

