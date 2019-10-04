Homeserve’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,157 ($15.12).

LON HSV traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,121 ($14.65). The company had a trading volume of 525,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,138.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,133.69. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

In other Homeserve news, insider Stella David purchased 28,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). Insiders have acquired 28,435 shares of company stock worth $32,557,923 over the last quarter.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

